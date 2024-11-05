North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.25.

TSE NOA opened at C$28.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. The stock has a market cap of C$750.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$22.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

In other news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,460.80. Also, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,121. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

