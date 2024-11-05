Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Northern Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $104.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

