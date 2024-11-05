Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.15 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

