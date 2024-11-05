Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. On average, analysts expect Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
