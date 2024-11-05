Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14,539.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $362.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

