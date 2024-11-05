OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.90 on Friday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

In other OncoCyte news, CFO Andrea S. James purchased 33,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,315,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $3,880,250.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,420,994.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea S. James acquired 33,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

