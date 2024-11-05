Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.41. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 1,006 shares changing hands.

Optical Cable Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optical Cable

About Optical Cable

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Free Report ) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.31% of Optical Cable worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.