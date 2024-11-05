Orion Office REIT (ONL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $208.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.24%.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

