Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.58). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $198.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.75 million. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $661.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.48.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

