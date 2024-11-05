Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Oruka Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Oruka Therapeutics Competitors -1,887.59% -41.66% -26.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oruka Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors 865 812 1352 23 2.17

Risk and Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 60.17%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 42.59%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A -$5.34 million -4.49 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors $552.97 million $6.13 million -106.20

Oruka Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oruka Therapeutics

