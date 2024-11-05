Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 195,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.48.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

AMZN opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.36 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

