Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OVV opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

