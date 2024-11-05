Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Director Acquires $473,116.60 in Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling acquired 215,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $473,116.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,744.80. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Palladyne AI Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDYN opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.30. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 893.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Palladyne AI

About Palladyne AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palladyne AI stock. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palladyne AI Corp. ( NASDAQ:PDYN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Palladyne AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.