Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Director Acquires $473,116.60 in Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling acquired 215,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $473,116.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,744.80. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Palladyne AI Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PDYN opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.30. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.
Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 893.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Palladyne AI
About Palladyne AI
Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.
See Also
