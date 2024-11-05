Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.35 ($4.13) and traded as low as GBX 314.50 ($4.08). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 319 ($4.14), with a volume of 349,041 shares traded.

Pantheon International Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,316.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 318.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 318.35. The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Burgess acquired 405,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,317,251 ($1,708,275.19). Over the last three months, insiders bought 723,062 shares of company stock worth $232,050,254. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

