Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Michael Christian Jennings Purchases 4,000 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Christian Jennings purchased 4,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.02 per share, with a total value of C$128,060.00.

TSE:PKI opened at C$32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$31.88 and a twelve month high of C$47.99. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.38.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

