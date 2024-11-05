Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.55. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 10,437 shares changing hands.

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

