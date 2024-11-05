PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,268 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 654,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,532 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 957.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after purchasing an additional 547,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,462,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,681,136.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,257,400 shares of company stock valued at $135,462,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

