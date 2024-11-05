PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.93. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 81,743 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Featured Stories

