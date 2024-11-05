Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.57.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,628.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at $424,628.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chris Bruzzo sold 13,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $111,437.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,062.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 194,888 shares of company stock worth $1,038,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

