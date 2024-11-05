Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 701.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 79.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $6,843,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $1,913,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $113,093,000 after purchasing an additional 372,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $83.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,774.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

