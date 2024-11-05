Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,774.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,121 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 280,486 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

