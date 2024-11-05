Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 4.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PR

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.