Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $3.49 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.49.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.92.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
