Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.93 and traded as high as C$15.32. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$15.19, with a volume of 594,504 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is 85.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Macbean sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.86, for a total transaction of C$453,138.50. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 57,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$832,845.55. Also, Director Michael Macbean sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.86, for a total transaction of C$453,138.50. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,675 shares of company stock worth $522,419 and sold 219,240 shares worth $3,198,063. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

