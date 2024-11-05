Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

