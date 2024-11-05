Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.