Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $157,000 Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

