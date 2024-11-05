Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 69.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 174.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

