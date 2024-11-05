Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.44 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 217.50 ($2.82). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 221.48 ($2.87), with a volume of 2,925 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Portmeirion Group
Portmeirion Group Price Performance
Portmeirion Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Portmeirion Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.
About Portmeirion Group
Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It provides tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, candles, placemats, coasters, bone china and porcelain tableware, wood, glass and metal alloy giftware and other associated homeware products under the Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Wax Lyrical, and Pimpernel brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Portmeirion Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.