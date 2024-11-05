Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.44 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 217.50 ($2.82). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 221.48 ($2.87), with a volume of 2,925 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Portmeirion Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £30.62 million, a PE ratio of -276.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 221.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 226.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Portmeirion Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It provides tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, candles, placemats, coasters, bone china and porcelain tableware, wood, glass and metal alloy giftware and other associated homeware products under the Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Wax Lyrical, and Pimpernel brand names.

