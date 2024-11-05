Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 155.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
Powell Industries Stock Down 3.8 %
POWL stock opened at $268.85 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
