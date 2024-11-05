Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 155.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

POWL stock opened at $268.85 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total value of $446,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,208.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at $145,704,513.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $14,614,341 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

