Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Powell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Stock Performance

POWL stock opened at $268.85 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Powell Industries

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $642,407.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,628,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,784,768.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total transaction of $446,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,711,208.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 2,451 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $642,407.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,628,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,784,768.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $14,614,341. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.