Power Integrations (POWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.0 %

POWI stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on POWI. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

