Prairie Operating (PROP) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Prairie Operating to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Prairie Operating and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prairie Operating
|N/A
|-377.86%
|-103.26%
|Prairie Operating Competitors
|-3.45%
|7.66%
|6.82%
Risk and Volatility
Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating’s peers have a beta of -14.14, meaning that their average stock price is 1,514% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Prairie Operating and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prairie Operating
|$1.55 million
|-$79.08 million
|-1.15
|Prairie Operating Competitors
|$716.81 billion
|$1.07 billion
|-584.68
Prairie Operating’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating. Prairie Operating is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prairie Operating and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prairie Operating
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Prairie Operating Competitors
|2150
|11597
|16190
|624
|2.50
As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Prairie Operating’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prairie Operating has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Prairie Operating peers beat Prairie Operating on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Prairie Operating
Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.
