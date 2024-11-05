Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Princeton National Bancorp shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.
Princeton National Bancorp Price Performance
Princeton National Bancorp Company Profile
Princeton National Bancorp, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Princeton National Bancorp
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Princeton National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.