Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,660,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,269.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 191.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $3,982,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD opened at $233.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.68. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $176.84 and a one year high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

