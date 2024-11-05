Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $49.63.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

