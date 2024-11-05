Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $86,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after buying an additional 289,741 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

