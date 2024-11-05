Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYLD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BYLD opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

