Private Advisor Group LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in NatWest Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 79,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWG. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.32.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

