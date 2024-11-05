Private Advisor Group LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 253.2% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 160,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $96.40.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.