Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter worth $164,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

CLM opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

