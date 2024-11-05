Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2,651.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 172.8% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

