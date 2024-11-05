Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000.

Amentum Stock Down 3.8 %

Amentum stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

