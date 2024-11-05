Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1,362.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 190.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 6,028.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Barclays by 118.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 1,470,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Barclays by 97.4% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,075,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,228,000 after buying an additional 1,024,100 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

