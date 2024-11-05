Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PULM opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

