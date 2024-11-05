Q1 Earnings Forecast for TSE:BDG Issued By Stifel Canada

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$285.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.88 million.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.