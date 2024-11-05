QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives $22.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on QNST. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.09.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

