Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.
Qurate Retail Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.68. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65.
Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on QRTEA
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.