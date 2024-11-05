Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.68. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65.

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $73,515.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

