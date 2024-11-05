R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.25 and traded as high as $14.29. R1 RCM shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 1,997,833 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Partners lowered R1 RCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.30 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -142.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 41.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 589.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

