Raymond James & Associates Acquires 18,894 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15.
About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.
